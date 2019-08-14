Pehlu Khan Lynching Case Updates: Six Accused Acquitted By Rajasthan Court

The incident was caught and camera and the footage helped police identify the accused

All six men accused of killing Pehlu Khan in 2017 have been acquitted of murder by a court in Rajasthan. The judge found several contradictions in the evidence presented in court.

In April 2017, Pehlu Khan was transporting cattle with six others after buying them at a cattle fair in Jaipur to Haryana when he was stopped on the highway and brutally beaten by a group of men who suspected him of carrying beef.

The incident was caught and camera and the footage helped police identify the accused. Three of the people identified were underage and have been out on bail.



