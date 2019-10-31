Case Against Pehlu Khan Is Part Of A Conspiracy: Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister also said that his government had formed a SIT to probe the Pehlu Khan case.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the filing of a complaint in the Pehlu Khan case was part of a big conspiracy hatched by members of the previous government to save their skins.

Addressing the media, he said: "An innocent man was made the target of mob lynching. Surprisingly, no FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report was made and there was no further investigation. Hence our government recently formed an SIT and made an appeal in High Court.

"We hope that truth shall win in the case. In fact, the High Court's orders on Wednesday to quash the complaint against Pehlu and his family are a welcome step in this perspective. Now, the Rajasthan government wants that justice should be given to Pehlu Khan and his family members," he said.

"Today, Pehlu khan stands synonymous to mob lynching. Whenever mob lynching is reported in the future, Pehlu Khan will be remembered by the judiciary, police, and governments. Hence we want the accused should be penalised. Vote bank politics was played by the then government in the Pehlu Khan case," Ashok Gehlot added.

The Chief Minister also said that his government had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Pehlu Khan case to ensure that Khan's family members get justice.

