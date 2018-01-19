'Already Said Everything': Karti Chidambaram On Probe In Corruption Case

The central probe agency had registered a case against Mr Chidambaram and others in May last year. While his representative had met the investigating officer in the case, the agency officials had wanted to meet him.
Mr Chidamabaram told reporters, "Whatever I have stated here has already been stated in all my petitions in the court."
Hunting for a restaurant in Khan Market at this hour. It was a long day :) pic.twitter.com/0t8gKkAOX6- Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) January 18, 2018
The ED has filed a report against the accused named in a CBI complaint, including Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in jail on charges of murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.
The agency is probing the alleged "proceeds of crime" generated in this case.
It was the ED which had provided information about the alleged illegal payments made by INX Media, based on which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed its FIR. The agency has alleged that Karti Chidambaram received money from INX Media for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) conditions to receive investment from Mauritius.
The CBI also recovered vouchers of Rs 10 lakh which were allegedly paid for the services. These vouchers were issued in favour of Advantage Strategic Consulting (P) Limited, a firm "indirectly" owned by Mr Karti, the CBI had alleged.
Last week, the ED had also searched the premises of Karti Chidambaram and those associated with him in a separate money laundering case related to the Aircel-Maxis deal.