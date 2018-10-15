Alok Nath Sues Writer Who Accused Him Of Rape, Demands Re 1

Alok Nath was accused by writer-producer Vinta Nanda of raping her.

Actor Alok Nath, accused of rape by writer producer Vinta Nanda in the #MeToo movement, has sued for defamation, asking for a written apology and Re 1 as compensation.

Alok Nath, known for his roles as patriarch on TV and in films, has denied the charges of sexual misconduct.

Vinta Nanda had accused him of raping her 19 years ago. After she came out with her allegation, other women like Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin accused him of harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

The Cine and TV Artistes Association or CINTAA sent Mr Nath a show-cause notice on Vinta Nanda's post.