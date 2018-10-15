Alok Nath Sues Writer Who Accused Him Of Rape, Demands Re 1

Alok Nath was accused by writer-producer Vinta Nanda of raping her 19 years ago in charges linked to the #MeToo movement.

All India | | Updated: October 15, 2018 15:55 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Alok Nath Sues Writer Who Accused Him Of Rape, Demands Re 1

Alok Nath was accused by writer-producer Vinta Nanda of raping her.

New Delhi: 

Actor Alok Nath, accused of rape by writer producer Vinta Nanda in the #MeToo movement, has sued for defamation, asking for a written apology and Re 1 as compensation.

Alok Nath, known for his roles as patriarch on TV and in films, has denied the charges of sexual misconduct.

Vinta Nanda had accused him of raping her 19 years ago. After she came out with her allegation, other women like Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin accused him of harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

The Cine and TV Artistes Association or CINTAA sent Mr Nath a show-cause notice on Vinta Nanda's post.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Alok NathMeToo movementVinta Nanda

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveElection DatesSabarimala TempleNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusMJ Akbar Hillary ClintonHyundai Santro

................................ Advertisement ................................