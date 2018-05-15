Ally Mehbooba Mufti Congratulates BJP For 'Stellar Performance' In Karnataka

BJP workers celebrate in Bengaluru as leads suggest an easy win in Karnataka.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today congratulated the BJP for its "stellar performance" in Karnataka assembly elections."Hearty congratulations to @BJP4India for their stellar performance in Karnataka," Ms Mufti said in a tweet.The BJP appeared headed for a simple majority in the Karnataka assembly, with its candidates leading in 115 constituencies, leaving the ruling Congress way behind , according to the latest trends available for 220 of the state's 222 seats where polling was held. Polling for R R Nagar seat was deferred on account of alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate.In the outgoing assembly, the Congress had 122 seats, BJP and JD(S) 40 each, and smaller parties and independents 22.

