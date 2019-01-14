'Alliance Works Only If Akhilesh Yadav Kneels Before Mayawati': Lawmaker

Congress has been kept out of the alliance between Akhilesh Yadav's SP and Mayawati's BSP

Akhilesh Yadav, after joining hands with rival-turned-partner Mayawati for the national election, has been cautioned sharply and publicly by a lawmaker of his Samajwadi Party that he will end up genuflecting to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and following her bidding.

Legislator Hariom Yadav has also said the Samajwadi Party-BSP alliance will not work in his hometown Firozabad, in a sign of rebellion.

"The alliance will not work in Firozabad. It will not be a success here. This gathbandhan will run only until our president (Akhilesh Yadav) agrees to everything behenji (Mayawati) says and kneels down before her," said the Shikohabad lawmaker on Sunday.

He spoke a day after Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav's joint press conference to announce their alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the national polls. The announcement was months in the making after the two parties made a winning team in by-polls in Uttar Pradesh last year, snatching three key BJP seats.

Having been bitter rivals in the past, Mayawati referred to the attack on her by Samajwadi workers at a Lucknow guest house in 1995 and said: "We have decided to rise above the guest house incident for the sake of the nation."

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday met BSP chief Mayawati, a day after she announced an alliance with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections.

On his part, Akhilesh Yadav said: "I am telling my workers, insulting Mayawati-ji is like insulting me."

To a specific question, he also expressed support for Mayawati as a possible prime ministerial candidate, saying: "We have had so many PMs from Uttar Pradesh in the past. You know who I will support. I would be happy to see another prime minister from Uttar Pradesh."

The Congress has been kept out of the alliance. The two parties said they would contest 38 seats each, leave two for the Congress - the Gandhi family seats of Amethi and Raebareli - and two for smaller parties.