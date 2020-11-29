Alliance Air Delays Flight To Wait For 'Retrieved Organs To Save Four Lives'

Alliance Air flew a team of doctors to Delhi with the "retrieved organs" (Representational)

Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, delayed one of its flights to Delhi from Jaipur by 30 minutes on Saturday as it waited for a team of doctors who were transporting harvested organs donated by a woman to save four lives in the national capital.

The retrieved organs, along with a team of doctors and paramedics staff, were to be flown to the national capital, the airline said on Sunday.

"The retrieved organs consisted of two lungs, one liver, and one kidney and were urgently needed in Delhi to save four lives. Collaborated efforts of Rajasthan Chief Minister's Office, State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), Air India, Alliance Air, Central Industrial Security Force, and Jaipur airport authorities for this humanitarian cause helped in saving four lives," Alliance Air said.

Passengers "waited patiently" for the organs to arrive at the airport after the pilots and crew members of the aircraft announced the reason behind the delay," Alliance Air said.

The organ harvesting surgery performed at a private hospital in Jaipur was complicated and involved retrieving lungs, kidney, and liver and the procedure took time, the airline said.

Upon arriving at the airport, the retrieved organs were rushed through the security check-in by Alliance Air ground staff. The flight then took off at 9:28 pm with the harvested organs, it said.

"I look forward to leading Alliance Air and take it to greater glory and enhanced regional connectivity, through safe and efficient operations, passionate hard work, clear focus, meeting the goals of the business and corporate social responsibility through a true "alliance" of hearts and divine energy with teamwork and faith in God," said Alliance Air CEO Harpreet A De Singh.