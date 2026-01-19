Alleged Sleaze Clips Put Karnataka Top Cop Ramachandra Rao In Spotlight

Karnataka police chief K Ramachandra Rao - whose stepdaughter, actor Ranya Rao, was arrested last year for smuggling gold into the country - has found himself at the centre of another controversy, this time over an alleged sex tape scandal.

Unverified videos seem to show the Director-General of Police in compromising positions and have triggered a political and administrative row, coming as they do a year after Ranya Rao was arrested at Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport in March 2025 with 14.8kg of gold on her.

The DGP had previously faced allegations that he helped Ranya Rao evade customs and police checks by using official protocol and police escorts. Following that uproar, he was asked to go on leave but was later reinstated by the state government following an investigation.

DGP tries to meet Home Minister, turned away

As the alleged sleaze clips spread, DGP Rao attempted to meet state Home Minister G Parameshwara Rao at his residence. However, the Home Minister did not meet the officer, and Rao left within minutes of entering the premises.

Speaking upon his arrival, Rao rejected the allegations and termed the content fabricated.

"I was in that office in Belagavi eight years ago. I will speak to my advocates and take action. This is completely fabricated, and the video is fake. I had no knowledge of this video, if something like this had actually happened, wouldn't I have known about it? I want a proper investigation. I want to inform the Home Minister that false information about me is being spread," he said.

Chief Minister promises probe, says 'no one above the law'

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the matter would be investigated and action would follow based on findings. "I will get this investigated. I got to know earlier today. We will take disciplinary action. However tall the officer is, he is not above the law. We will first investigate and then take action," he said.

Meanwhile, activist Dinesh Kallahali has written to the Chief Secretary of the Karnataka government, seeking disciplinary action against the IPS officer over the alleged sleaze tapes.