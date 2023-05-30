Alleged Sexual Harassment At Delhi's UP Bhavan, Officials Suspended

The woman later lodged a police complaint, alleging that she was sexually exploited.

A woman has alleged that she has been sexually assaulted at the Uttar Pradesh Bhavan, the state guest house in the heart of Delhi. After a case was filed by the Delhi Police, several officials have been suspended and a room where the incident allegedly took place, has been sealed, sources said.

The accused, Rajyavardhan Singh Parmar, is the national president of an organisation called Maharana Pratap Sena, sources said.

Sources said the man came to UP Bhavan with the woman on May 26 around 12.15 pm. He was allotted a room and left the place at 1.50.

The woman later lodged a complaint at the Chanakyapuri police station, alleging that she was sexually exploited by Rajyavardhan Singh Parmar.

Security cameras from the building showed the man and woman inside the building. The room where they stayed at the UP Bhavan, room number 122, has been sealed ahead of forensic tests.

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a departmental inquiry.

Three officials posted at the UP Bhavan have been suspended.

Sources said they had allotted a room to the accused even though he is not eligible to book a room. Government guest houses in the national capital usually host government employees.

Rajyavardhan Singh Parmar had claimed that he was booking the room for a government officer and wanted to see it before taking a call, sources said.

The Delhi Police said the allegations are being investigated.