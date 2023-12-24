'Very Unfortunate That...': Court Raps UP Government Over Poor Condition Of Crematoriums

The court ordered that the state government should take concrete steps in this regard (File)

The Allahabad High Court has expressed concern over the lack of basic facilities at crematoriums across Uttar Pradesh and directed the state government to take concrete steps to improve the condition of cremation centres.

Hearing a writ petition filed by one Rajendra Kumar Bajpai, a division bench comprising Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Prashant Kumar observed, "We have come across the horrific situation during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic when we were unable to carry out proper cremation of the bodies of departed souls due to serious lack of infrastructure at cremation centres."

"The population is increasing day by day but the infrastructure at the cremation sites are being developed at a snail's pace. It is very unfortunate that the common people struggle their whole life for getting proper amenities and even after their last breath they are deprived of getting proper cremation facilities. At this stage, we are striving to achieve a one trillion economy but still unable to give proper facilities at the cremation centres," added the court.

The court ordered that the state government should take concrete steps in this regard.

Accordingly, the court directed Additional Advocate General MC Chaturvedi to communicate this order to the newly impleaded officers like the additional chief secretary (panchayati raj) as well as the additional chief secretary (urban development), and if required the matter may also be placed before the chief secretary of the state.

Earlier, while considering the dilapidated conditions of crematoriums/ cremation sites across the state, which lack basic amenities and infrastructure, the court had passed certain directives.

In pursuance of the court's order, an affidavit was filed on behalf of the secretary, Nagar Vikas, Government of UP, which the court took on record.

However, on a request made by the state counsel, the court in its order dated December 18 directed to put up this matter as fresh on January 18, 2024, for further hearing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)