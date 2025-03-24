"Not Dumping Ground": Allahabad Lawyers On Justice Yashwant Varma Return

Allahabad High Court lawyers will go on an indefinite strike to protest the Supreme Court Collegium's decision to return to them Justice Yashwant Varma - the Delhi High Court judge from whose bungalow in the city a pile of burnt cash was reportedly recovered on Holi.

Justice Varma - who today was taken off active duty - was previously an additional judge, and then a judge, at the Allahabad High Court, serving from 2014 till his transfer to Delhi in October 2021.

"The Chief Justice has been requested not to transfer Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court... no court is a dumping ground. He should be in Delhi under watch of the Supreme Court until proceedings are completed," Anil Tiwari, the President of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association, said.

"... also, all judgments by Justice Varma should be reviewed to infuse public confidence again," he said, as he also called for an inquiry by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

#WATCH | Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma row | Prayagraj, UP: Anil Tiwari, President of Allahabad High Court Bar Association says, "The CJI has been requested not to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma in Allahabad High Court or any other court because no court is a… pic.twitter.com/hTg85B7E1q — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2025

This is the second time the Bar Association has opposed Justice Varma's transfer; last week, hours after news he might return, it declared the Allahabad High Court is not a "trash bin".

READ | "Not Trash Bin": Allahabad High Court Lawyers Reject Justice Varma

Earlier today the Supreme Court issued orders for the transfer of Justice Varma. The switch - proposed March 20, shortly after the money was found - will go through once the centre greenlights the move.

Responding to reports linking the discovery of the money and the judge's new posting - reports that invited questions about the transfer - the Supreme Court said one had nothing to do with the other.

READ | Top Court Sets Up Panel To Probe Claims Against Judge In Cash Case

The top court also said it had set up a panel - consisting of the chief justices of the Punjab and Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka High Courts - to hold an in-house inquiry.

The controversy surrounding the judge broke last week after reports of burnt piles of money were found in an outhouse on the grounds of the bungalow allotted to him.

READ | "Preposterous, Incredible...": Judge On Cash Recovery Claims

Justice Varma denied any link between himself or any member of his family and the money and declared himself "shocked". He said the outhouse is "disconnected from the main residence" and is kept unlocked, meaning it can be accessed by anybody with access to the grounds.

Meanwhile, a report by Delhi High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya has been made public by the Supreme Court - an unprecedented action, many have said - in the interests of transparency.

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.