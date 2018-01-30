Remove High Court Judge For Misconduct, Chief Justice Writes To President

- Justice SN Shukla was accused of permitting certain private medical colleges to admit students despite a ban from the Medical Council of India.
- A three-judge panel which examined his role in the medical admission scam, made adverse remarks about him.
- The process of removing a judge is similar to impeachment and is carried out through voting by lawmakers in parliament.
- In July last year, the Union health ministry banned 32 medical colleges from admitting students, following a report by the Medical Council of India on their substandard infrastructure and failure to meet other criteria.
- In August, some of the colleges were granted relief by both the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court.
- In September, the CBI registered a case against a retired a judge of the Orissa High Court, IM Quddussi, and others, saying they had tried to get court orders to allow blacklisted medical colleges to conduct admissions.
- On September 18, a Supreme Court bench headed by the Chief Justice refused to grant approval for the renewal of recognition of the colleges for the 2017-18 session.
- Three days later, the CBI arrested IM Quddusi in connection with the scam. He is out on bail.
- The case is one of the triggers for the unprecedented rift between Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and the four judges who publicly criticized him on January 12
- Justice Jasti Chelmeswar, one of the four judges, had called for five judges to start hearing the judge bribery case in November. A day later, Chief Justice Misra cancelled that ruling, saying he has the power to call a constitution bench because he is the "master of the roster"
