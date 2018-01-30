Remove High Court Judge For Misconduct, Chief Justice Writes To President

January 30, 2018
New Delhi: 
  1. Justice SN Shukla was accused of permitting certain private medical colleges to admit students despite a ban from the Medical Council of India.
  2. A three-judge panel which examined his role in the medical admission scam, made adverse remarks about him.
  3. The process of removing a judge is similar to impeachment and is carried out through voting by lawmakers in parliament.
  4. In July last year, the Union health ministry banned 32 medical colleges from admitting students, following a report by the Medical Council of India on their substandard infrastructure and failure to meet other criteria.
  5. In August, some of the colleges were granted relief by both the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court.
  6. In September, the CBI registered a case against a retired a judge of the Orissa High Court, IM Quddussi, and others, saying they had tried to get court orders to allow blacklisted medical colleges to conduct admissions.
  7. On September 18, a Supreme Court bench headed by the Chief Justice refused to grant approval for the renewal of recognition of the colleges for the 2017-18 session.
  8. Three days later, the CBI arrested IM Quddusi in connection with the scam. He is out on bail.
  9. The case is one of the triggers for the unprecedented rift between Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and the four judges who publicly criticized him on January 12
  10. Justice Jasti Chelmeswar, one of the four judges, had called for five judges to start hearing the judge bribery case in November. A day later, Chief Justice Misra cancelled that ruling, saying he has the power to call a constitution bench because he is the "master of the roster"


