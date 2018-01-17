Former Judge Quddusi Seeks Probe Into Phone Tap Leak In Medical Scam Case

Justice Quddusi has been accused by the CBI of ensuring that the Supreme Court would rule in favour of a medical college in Lucknow that was seeking to reverse its blacklisting by the government.
In his petition before the court, the former judge has claimed that he has "grave suspicion and apprehension of interference of third parties into the investigation". He also questions whether the transcript has been "leaked by someone within the CBI or they have been stolen". He held out the fear that since the case was being widely reported, it may become "trial by media".
The court has asked the CBI to respond to the petition by Monday. The call transcripts featuring retired Judge Qudussi, alleged middleman Vishwanath Agarwala and BP Yadav of the Prasad Education Trust, allegedly show how college officials had planned to bribe senior functionaries of the Supreme Court and Allahabad High Court to get a favourable judgement.
Justice Chelameswar and the three other judges went public with their criticism of the way important cases are assigned and implied that Chief Justice Misra was abusing his position as the "master of the roster".