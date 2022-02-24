Bail Plea Of Man Accused Of Sending Girlfriend's Intimate Pictures To Family Rejected

The girl and and the accused, both young, came into contact with each other through Facebook platform

The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail plea of a man who allegedly sent his girlfriend's intimate pictures to her family.

The court said this is an exclusive case of betrayal of faith of the girl by the applicant Balram Jaiswal and termed him as the "most gender insensitive and crooked person".

Rejecting his application, Justice Rahul Chaturvedi in his order dated February 7 observed, "After assessing the material on record, the applicant does not deserve any sympathy. Keeping in view that it is the applicant who exploited his relationship for his joy, thereafter, winning victim's confidence, succeeded in getting those intimate photographs and lastly started blackmailing her. He is the most gender insensitive and crooked person."

The girl and Jaiswal, both young, came into contact with each other through Facebook platform. When this relationship deepened, both of them visited a number of places. It is alleged that Jaiswal outraged her modesty.

Thereafter, he allegedly took certain intimate "videos and pictures" and started exploiting her. It is further alleged that on February 22, 2021, when she was going home, Jaiswal intercepted her, misbehaved with her and extended all sorts of threats and hurled filthy abuses to her.

The girl then lodged an FIR against him under section 376 (rape) and other sections of IPC, as well as section 67 of Information Technology Act at Lanka police station of Varanasi district. Jaiswal is behind the bars since August 9, 2021 in connection with this case.

The court in its order has further observed, "All these materials clearly indicates the selfish and short-sighted approach of applicant, who in order to establish the consensual relationship, would mercilessly sacrifice other's dignity, honour on road who was his own girlfriend at one point of time.

"Naturally, the victim has to pay its heavy price in future. Under these circumstances, the applicant cannot be permitted to roam around freely, without paying the price of this sin. In the nutshell, this is an exclusive case of betrayal of the faith of the victim by the applicant. In her statement before the court, she clearly states that the applicant has forwarded those intimate photographs to her family members."