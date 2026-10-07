Allahabad Court Orders CBI Probe To Trace Woman Missing For Over 2 Years

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to make all necessary efforts to trace a 42-year-old woman who has remained missing for more than two years despite efforts by Uttar Pradesh Police.

Justice Sandeep Jain passed the order while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the woman's husband.

The court noted that Sudama Devi had been missing since September 8, 2024, and a missing person report was registered at Puranderpur police station in Maharajganj district on September 9, 2024.

Despite the passage of more than two years, the woman has remained untraced, the court observed.

When the matter was initially taken up, the court noted that an allegation regarding Sudama Devi's illegal custody had been made. The court subsequently directed the state to file a detailed affidavit disclosing the woman's whereabouts.

In its affidavit, the state said a dedicated police team had been deputed to trace the "corpus", or the woman whose production was sought before the court.

The state described Sudama Devi as a 42-year-old woman of unsound mind who did not have a mobile phone, and said these circumstances had made it difficult for police to trace her.

On September 29, the state informed the high court that despite best efforts made by police, the woman remains untraced.

Taking note of the prolonged failure to trace her, the high court, in its September 29 order, directed CBI to make necessary efforts to locate Sudama Devi and produce her before the court on December 1, 2026.

The court also directed state authorities and their functionaries to extend all necessary cooperation and assistance to the CBI in the investigation.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 1, 2026.

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