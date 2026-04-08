"Allah Question" In Madhya Pradesh University Exam Triggers Row, Probe On

A major controversy has erupted at Samrat Vikramaditya University in Madhya Pradesh after a question referring to Allah appeared in a Foundation Course examination paper for third-year BCom, BBA, and BCA students.

The exam, conducted on Monday, has now snowballed into a political and social flashpoint, with protests, allegations, and an official inquiry underway.

The controversy centres around Question No. 45 in the paper, which stated, "There is no one other than Allah," and asked students to choose the correct answer from options including Someshwar, Khuda, Shaktivan, and "the one who punishes".

The question quickly drew attention after a student flagged it, leading to widespread outrage once it surfaced publicly.

Several organisations, particularly right-wing groups, have strongly objected to the question, calling it inappropriate and alleging ideological bias.

Protests were reported from multiple locations, and demands were raised for strict action against those responsible for setting the paper. Some leaders went as far as to claim that the question was not an error but a "well-thought attempt" influenced by certain narratives, warning of a larger agitation if action is not taken.

As the controversy intensified, the university administration moved swiftly to contain the situation. The matter has now been formally referred to the Examination Committee, which will review the question and its context.

University officials have indicated that the committee will examine whether the question was in line with the prescribed syllabus and academic framework, and whether due process was followed before its inclusion in the paper.

University Registrar Anil Kumar Sharma stated that if any question is found to be controversial or inappropriate, it is referred to the Examination Committee.

This specific matter has also been referred to the committee, where subject experts will determine whether the question aligns with the prescribed syllabus and academic standards, as well as identify who bears the responsibility for it.

If any error is detected, a notice will be issued to the concerned examiner, and disciplinary action will be taken if deemed necessary. This is an academic matter, and a final decision will be reached only after a thorough investigation of every aspect of the issue.

Sources within the university have indicated that while the Foundation Course does include references to multiple religions, the framing of such a question in this manner is unusual and not standard practice. The inquiry will also look into the process of question paper setting and moderation, including whether adequate checks were carried out before the paper was finalised.

The Vice-Chancellor has reportedly sought an explanation from the Controller of Examinations, and a meeting of the examination division has been convened to assess the lapse. If the question is ultimately deemed inappropriate, the university may consider removing it from evaluation, raising further questions about how marks will be awarded to students who appeared for the exam.

The sensitivity of the incident is heightened by its location in Ujjain-the hometown of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. With political overtones already emerging, the issue is now being closely watched beyond academic circles.

