All You Need To Know About New CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla: 5 Points

Rishi Kumar Shukla was chosen from a list of over 30 contenders for the top post.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 02, 2019 18:00 IST
New Delhi:  Indian Police Service officer Rishi Kumar Shukla has been appointed as the new CBI director, a government notification said today. The officer was chosen from a list of over 30 contenders for the top post compiled by a committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge.
Here are five facts about the new CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla:
  1. Rishi Kumar Shukla, a 1983 cadre officer, was the chief of the Madhya Pradesh police. He was removed from his post when the Congress government took charge of the state.
  2. Rishi Kumar Shukla is currently serving as the director general of the police housing corporation.
  3. The officer has also worked in the Intelligence Bureau.
  4. Rishi Kumar Shukla is also known for his work against terrorism. He will lead the country's premier investigative agency for two years.
  5. He would take over the charge of the agency from interim chief M Nageswara Rao, who was appointed after CBI director Alok Verma was shunted out. The post had been vacant since the exit of Mr Verma, who had been engaged in a bitter fight with his deputy Rakesh Asthana over corruption allegations.


