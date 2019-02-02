All You Need To Know About New CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla: 5 Points

Rishi Kumar Shukla has also worked in the Intelligence Bureau.
New Delhi: Indian Police Service officer Rishi Kumar Shukla has been appointed as the new CBI director, a government notification said today. The officer was chosen from a list of over 30 contenders for the top post compiled by a committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge.
Here are five facts about the new CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla:
- Rishi Kumar Shukla, a 1983 cadre officer, was the chief of the Madhya Pradesh police. He was removed from his post when the Congress government took charge of the state.
- Rishi Kumar Shukla is currently serving as the director general of the police housing corporation.
- The officer has also worked in the Intelligence Bureau.
- Rishi Kumar Shukla is also known for his work against terrorism. He will lead the country's premier investigative agency for two years.
- He would take over the charge of the agency from interim chief M Nageswara Rao, who was appointed after CBI director Alok Verma was shunted out. The post had been vacant since the exit of Mr Verma, who had been engaged in a bitter fight with his deputy Rakesh Asthana over corruption allegations.