All You Need To Know About New CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla: 5 Points

Rishi Kumar Shukla has also worked in the Intelligence Bureau.

New Delhi: Indian Police Service officer Rishi Kumar Shukla has been appointed as the new CBI director, a government notification said today. The officer was chosen from a list of over 30 contenders for the top post compiled by a committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge.