All You Need To Know About Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

Here's all you need to know about the new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur:

Jai Ram Thakur, a five-time legislator, took oath as Himachal Pradesh chief minister today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, several Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states attended the oath ceremony. The 52-year-old was picked to be the hill state's 14th chief minister after PK Dhumal, projected by the BJP for the top post, lost his election even as the party swept 44 of the state's 68 seats. "People have shown faith in us, will try to meet their expectations," Mr Thakur said during the oath ceremony.Jair Ram Thakur's selection is being seen as a generational shift in the hill state where the BJP and the Congress had projected much older men for the top post - the Congress' Virbhadra Singh is 83, while PK Dhumal is 73.

Jai Ram Thakur, who represents Seraj constituency near Mandi, is described as a soft-spoken leader by his supporters. He has been BJP's state unit chief between 2006 and 2009. He also served as the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister during PK Dhumal's government from 2007 to 2012. He is the sixth leader of the state to become the 14th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh.



Jai Ram Thakur was born to a poor Rajput farming family in Tandi village of Mandi on January 6, 1965. He studied in the village school and later did his graduation in Mandi and Masters from Panjab University in Chandigarh.



He was just 28 years old when he first contested the state Assembly elections from Chachiot in Himachal Pradesh in 1993. He lost by a slim margin of 800 votes but caught the attention of the BJP's top brass. In 1998, Jai Ram Thakur contested from the same seat, won, and later converted Chachiot (renamed Seraj after delimitation in 2010) in Mandi district into his bastion. He has won it a record five times in a row.On personal front, Jai Ram Thakur is married to ABVP colleague Sadhana Thakur and the couple has two daughters.