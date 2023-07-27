All-Weather Tunnel At Ladakh's Zoji La By December 2030. See Details

Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), is executing Zoji La Tunnel.

Zoji La Tunnel, which is said to establish all-weather connectivity between the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, is expected to be completed by December 2030, an army official said on Thursday.

Captain IK Singh, office-in charge, of Border Roads Organisation told ANI, "The revised length of the tunnel is 13. 15 km. The total length is 14.15 km. It is a horseshoe-shaped shaft single tube and a two-lane road tunnel."

Mr Singh said, "The proposed date of completion of the tunnel is December 2026 and now the Construction company has set a new date, December 2030."

Elaborating on the advantages of the Zoji La tunnel Mr Singh said, "It takes 3-4 hours to cross Zoji La. Once the tunnel is completed, the time travel will be reduced to 15 minutes".

The official said that once the tunnel is completed, it will "facilitate military movement" and "holds significance from the security viewpoint of India".

The project includes a Smart Tunnel (SCADA) system, which has been constructed using the new Austrian tunnelling method. It is equipped with facilities like CCTV, radio control, uninterrupted power supply, and ventilation, the official added.

The Zoji La Pass, situated between Srinagar and Leh, is a key route for the movement of the military, especially during winter.

Earlier in May 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project.

The tunnel said to provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Leh (Ladakh plateau) on National Highway-1 will provide all-weather safe connectivity between Srinagar, Dras, Kargil and Leh regions.

