Karva Chauth 2018: Make The Most Of The Festival With These Offers

It is that time of the year again when women across North India gear up for Karva Chauth. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on 27th October, 2018. Traditionally, the festival celebrates a wife's devotion toward her husband and stands for her fasting to pray for the husband's long life. It is also symbolic in nature, a celebration of the institution of marriage.

Be it restaurants, salons or even pubs, it is offers galore on Karva Chauth 2018. And what best way to celebrate it than by pampering yourself a bit?

Deck up with Henna and Bangles

Head to the Karva Chauth mehendi mela in Bengaluru at the Forum Mall in Koramangala for some henna and trendy clothes.

Attend the Karva Chauth Mela- Sargi at 32nd Milestone Hotel in Gurugram where you can shop for the occasion and splurge in a variety of apparels. Also, get your hands adorned with intricately designed mehendi by celebrity mehendi masters.

From mehndi stalls to photo booths, exquisite bangles to festive decorations, Select City Walk Mall in Delhi has you covered for eveything.

On the auspicious festival, Oberoi Mall in Mumbai is offering a delightful complimentary makeover and mehendi session by "Faces" for women.

Dine out

Edesia, multi-cuisine restaurant at Crowne Plaza Today Okhla has whipped up a lavish and mouthwatering spread for the couples to binge on.

The Park presents Karva Chauth Special at Aqua with a festive spread with live counters as well as couple's dinner under the stars.

Xpose Lounge at Netaji Subhash Place brings you a Bollywood Night with a twist.

Cafe Pride is offering flat 20% discount on food and beverages for couples.

Roseate House New Delhi is running a Staycation Offer. The package includes special Karva Chauth in-room amenities like henna and bangles, couple massage, movie, dinner and breakfast.

To celebrate a peaceful karva chauth with your partner, you can also head to the hills as the state-run Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has announced that it is offering a special package for tourists visiting the state on Saturday.