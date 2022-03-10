'Prayed For Golden Future Of Punjab': AAP's Bhagwant Mann Photographed At Gurdwara

AAP's Bhagwant Mann was photographed offering prayers at a gurdwara.

The Chief Minister candidate of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, offered prayers at Gurdwara Sri Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur today as the early trends from the counting of votes showed a clear lead for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. The Aam Aadmi Party is heading for victory in Punjab where it has crossed the half-way mark in the 117-seat assembly.

Sharing the photos from his visit to the gurdwara on the Koo app, Mr Mann wrote, “Prostrated at Gurdwara Sri Mastuana Sahib ... Prayed for the golden future of Punjab and the welfare of all.”

With AAP set to sweep Punjab, visuals emerged of jalebis being prepared in giant dishes at Bhagwant Mann's home in Sangrur and the party workers were seen in a cheerful mood.

A day before the counting, Mr Mann said that even if he becomes the Chief Minister “it won't go into his head”.

"I will still go amidst people and work with them, for them. I don't think my politics will mess with my head if I become Chief Minister. My Punjab is a Punjab of dreams...People want the old Punjab back. We will make Punjab Punjab again. No need to turn it into Paris, London, or California. It was their (other parties) dreams, and they are losing," he said.

Throughout the election campaign Mr Mann, a well-known standup comic, was targeted by the Opposition BJP and Akali Dal who claimed that the people of Punjab didn't take him seriously.

Mr Mann, a two-time MP from Sangrur, was declared as the Chief Minister candidate for Punjab by party boss Arvind Kejriwal on February 13. Mr Kejriwal claimed that Mr Mann got 93% of the televotes. Total 21 lakh people from Punjab participated in the poll, conducted by AAP, to select the CM candidate.

All the exit polls had predicted a clear majority for AAP in Punjab.