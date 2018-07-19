All-Party Delegation Led By Pinarayi Vijayan To Meet PM Modi Today

The Kerala Chief Minister had alleged the Centre was not paying heed to the country's federal structure.

An all-party delegation, led by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today and appraise him of various issues, especially development projects, pertaining to the state.

The meeting assumes significance as the delegation is visiting the Prime Minister a month after it was denied permission by the PMO for the same, kicking up a huge political row.

An official release here today said the delegation would mainly take up the need to enhance the allocation of Kerala's ration quota, apprehensions over the delayed Kanjikode coach factory, the Sabari rail project and the state's recommendations on the Kasturirangan report on Western Ghats.

Besides the ministers concerned, opposition leader in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala and representatives of various political parties would also be among the delegation, it said.

The all-party delegation, led by the CPI(M)-led LDF government headed by Mr Vijayan, had been denied permission to meet PM Modi in June.

The PMO had said they could meet Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to discuss the food grains quota issue.

Coming down heavily on the Centre, Mr Vijayan, in a press conference in New Delhi, had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of consistently ignoring Kerala and its demands.

The Kerala Chief Minister had also alleged the Centre was not paying heed to the country's federal structure.

"The Prime Minister has been ignoring Kerala. The Centre's aversion to Kerala's demands is leading to the collapse of several industries in the state. When we needed to see the PM and submit our requests, we were not allowed to do so," Mr Vijayan had said.

The Congress-led UDF opposition had also extended support to Mr Vijayan and alleged that the Centre was playing politics without granting appointment to the state delegation.