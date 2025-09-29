Greed Over Love? UP Man Murders Family For Insurance Money

A disturbing case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh, where a man claimed crores of rupees from multiple insurance companies by falsely claiming the deaths of his parents and his wife as road accidents.

According to reports, the accused- Vishal Kumar- was arrested after a representative of Niva Bupa (one of the insurance companies from which Kumar claimed money) filed a police complaint, which raised suspicions about the circumstances of the deaths of Kumar's family.

Kumar has been accused of murdering his parents and his wife and staging their deaths as road accidents.

Niva Bupa filed an FIR for fraud at the Hapur City Police Station, calling the crime a well-planned conspiracy.

The victims of the crime were identified as Mukesh Singhal (Kumar's father), Prabha Devi (Kumar's mother), and Kumar's wife, whose name has not been disclosed.

Besides Kumar, his accomplice Satish Kumar was also arrested.

The Background

Reports say that Mukesh Singhal held policies in his name from insurance companies, including Niva Bupa, Tata AIG, Max Life, Aditya Birla, and HDFC Ergo.

Singhal's declared annual income was only Rs 12-15 lakhs, but his total insurance claim was around Rs 39 crore.

Reports say Singhal named Kumar as the nominee in all these policies. Kumar claimed the insurance money after his father's death.

How The Scam Unfolded

As the investigation started, the police found out that Singhal's death on March 27, 2024, was reported as a road accident.

However, medical records from two hospitals revealed inconsistencies about the timing and the cause of the incident.

The insurance claims filed by Kumar spanned several companies, with documents suggesting that the accident of Singhal occurred at a different time from what was officially registered.

Police also discovered that Kumar received almost Rs 80 lakh from an insurance payout after his mother Prabha Devi's death, which was reported as a road accident on June 21, 2017.

Furthermore, Kumar also received an insurance amount of Rs 30 lakh after his wife's death.

According to the authorities, the aforementioned insurance companies have already paid out approximately Rs 1 crore to Kumar.

Non-Cooperation, Fake IDs, Bribery

The insurance companies alleged that Kumar used a fake Aadhar card, PAN card, and bank accounts to obtain insurance policies in his father's name.

Reports say that the accused did not cooperate with the investigation team and also attempted to bribe officials.