All About Samarthak, First Multi-Purpose 'Make in India' Warship

The Indian Navy is set to commission Samarthak, at Naval Base Karwar on October 16, as a multi-purpose warship for strategically important maritime surveillance and patrol operations, an official said on Tuesday.

Built by a private company under the Union government's 'Make in India' initiative, Samarthak is the first of four Multi-Purpose Vessels being inducted into the Indian Navy, it said.

The commissioning will mark another significant milestone in India's drive towards defence self-reliance and she will form an important component of the Navy's future and ideal "utility" ship for strategically important operations, it added.

Designed primarily for maritime surveillance and patrol, Samarthak is also capable of undertaking Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO), Target Deployment and Trials Platform, Unmanned/ autonomous System Mothership, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), conversion to a limited hospital ship and fighting for salvage operations, the statement said.

Her integrated combat suite combines indigenous sensors, weapons and electronic systems specifically optimised for operations in the challenging maritime environment.

"The crest of Samarthak, features the formidable Indian elephant emerging from the waves, symbolising strength, intelligence and agility. The ship's motto: 'Victory is Our Sole Aim'," the statement said.

Earlier, the Indian Navy in a post on social media platform X said, "#INSMangrol takes her place in the #IndianNavy, carrying forward the proud legacy of her historic namesake."

"Indian Navy commissioned INS Mangrol, the third of the indigenous Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at #Mumbai on Oct 12. The ceremony was presided over by Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command," it added.

"Equipped with advanced weapons and sensors, the ship strengthens the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities in coastal and shallow waters, marking another milestone in the induction of a new generation of indigenous ASW ships -- lethal, agile and proudly Indian," the Indian Navy's spokesperson said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)