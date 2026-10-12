INS Mangrol, Third Anti-Submarine Warship, Now Part Of Indian Navy's Arsenal

The Indian Navy's third anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC), was commissioned here on Monday, a step expected to strengthen the force's anti-submarine warfare capabilities, particularly in coastal waters where larger warships face operational limitations.
Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in Kochi, the ship can operate alongside maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters and other warships to detect and counter submarine threats.
Its induction will enhance the Navy's ability to protect ports, harbours and coastal approaches while supporting wider fleet operations.
Amid growing underwater threats in the evolving maritime security environment, the commissioning of Mangrol marks an important milestone in strengthening the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities, particularly in coastal waters.
VIDEO | Mangrol, the third Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, is set to be commissioned into the Indian Navy today at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai. The ceremony will be presided over by Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2026
The ship's induction also reflects India's growing indigenous shipbuilding capabilities.
The ceremony was presided over by Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.
Named after Mangrol, a coastal town and prominent fishing harbour in Gujarat's Junagadh district, the ship carries forward the legacy of the erstwhile INS Mangrol (M85), a minesweeper that served the Indian Navy until April 2004. The naming of the ship continues the Navy's tradition of preserving the legacy of its former warships.
Built with over 80 per cent indigenous content, Mangrol reflects India's growing capabilities in warship design, construction and integration of advanced weapons and sensors, the Navy said.
VIDEO | Mumbai: Addressing the commissioning ceremony of INS Mangrol, Indian Navy's Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition, Vice Admiral Sanjay Sadhu says, "It is indeed a matter of great pride for me to witness the commissioning of INS Mangrol into the Indian Navy. For those of us involved in the creation and building of warships, a commissioning ceremony is much more than the arrival of a ship into the fleet. A warship, as you all know, begins its journey with the formulation of staff requirements and passes through the stages of design, engineering, construction and trials before finally becoming a fighting unit of the Indian Navy. And today, INS Mangrol completes this journey. Mangrol is the third of the eight anti-submarine shallow watercraft being built by Cochin Shipyard Limited. At approximately 900 tonnes, with waterjet propulsion and modern underwater sensors and weapons, she has been designed specifically for the demanding environment of coastal waters. Her capabilities include anti-submarine warfare, underwater surveillance, mine warfare and low-intensity maritime operations." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2026
Designed to detect and counter underwater threats in coastal and shallow waters, Mangrol is equipped with modern weapons and sensors, including the Abhay Hull-Mounted Sonar, lightweight torpedoes, an indigenous anti-submarine rocket launcher and the Maareech Advanced Torpedo Decoy System.
Powered by three diesel engines with waterjet propulsion, the ship offers high manoeuvrability for operations in shallow waters. It is also capable of undertaking underwater surveillance, low-intensity maritime operations and mine warfare-related tasks.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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