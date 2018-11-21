'Aligarh Muslim University Being Run On Taliban Ideology': BJP Lawmaker

Posters of a map of India, without Jammu and Kashmir, were put up at the University's campus.

A BJP lawmaker has said that Aligarh Muslim University is being run on Taliban ideology.

Satish Kumar Gautam, who is a member of Parliament, in his letter to the Vice-Chancellor of the University, wrote that anti-national and anti-government elements are being glorified in the University. The letter was titled, "AMU is being run on Taliban ideology".

Mr Gautam's statement comes after posters showing India's map without Jammu and Kashmir were put up on the University's campus.

The letter reads, "It came to my notice through media that a map of India minus the state of Jammu and Kashmir and parts of the Northeast was displayed on a banner. The nation is aware that time to time some anti-national and anti-government elements are being glorified in the university."

The letter further reads that if a strict action was taken when the prayer meeting was held for Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Manan Wani in the AMU campus or other such incidents, then this should not have happened today.

The AMU administration said that the posters were made by the drama society for an anti-partition drama, which was supposed to take place in the university premises.

The University's public relations officer Shafey Kidwai told news agency ANI, "As soon as the teacher-in-charge got the information, the university ensured that the posters were removed and the drama was postponed."