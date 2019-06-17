Alert In North Sikkim As Teesta Flows Over Danger Mark After Cloudburst

A flood alert has been sounded in several areas in north Sikkim and parts of neighbouring Bengal after a massive cloudburst inundated the upper reaches of Teesta river. The Teesta river is flowing over the danger mark after the cloudburst.

A cloudburst was reported in the Teesta III Chungthang water reservoir, sources said. The river has five dams and the cloudburst is likely to have cascading effect on other dams too. Teesta III has so far released 600 Cumecs of water from its Chungathang dam.

Villages living near the river bank have been told not to panic, however, they have been advised not to go to river side for fodder, firewood or fishing.

Emergency services are on standby and teams of the State Disaster Response Fund from Gangtok and the NDRF base camp at Pakyong have been deployed in the areas where flood alert has been sounded.