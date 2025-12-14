Alert Also In Indian Metros After Intel On Terror Attack During Hanukkah

A high-level alert regarding a terror attack on Jewish festival Hanukkah was recently issued in India, sources have said. There was intelligence that terrorist organisations are planning major attacks on Jewish establishments in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai around the Jewish festival, sources said on a day 11 people were shot dead at Australia's Bondi Beach.

The eight-day Jewish festival Hanukkah begins today.

Sources in intelligence agencies said the inputs are very serious and security has been increased at specific places.

Earlier today, two gunmen had opened fire at Sydney's Bondi Beach during a Jewish religious event. According to witnesses, around 50 shots were fired as hundreds of people gathered on the beach for a seaside event to mark the beginning of the Jewish festival.

The Australian police have said one of the gunmen was killed in retaliatory firing, and around 11 people, including policemen, were injured.

Mal Lanyon, the New South Wales Police Commissioner, has declared the shooting a "terrorist incident".

