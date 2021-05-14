PM Modi, Amit Shah And Others Tweet Akshaya Tritiya Greetings. See Here

2021 Akshaya Tritiya: Here's a look at Akshaya Tritiya wishes from PM Modi and others

Highlights Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated today

PM Modi greeted the nation on Akshaya Tritiya today

Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders across political parties tweeted warm messages and greetings on Akshaya Tritiya today. Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be an extremely auspicious day - a perfect time to begin anything new. Akshay means eternal and Tritiya refers to the third day of the lunar fortnight. PM Modi took to Twitter and wished people on the special day. In his message, PM Modi wrote in Hindi, Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day associated with great success in every endeavour; may the world be successful in defeating the pandemic.

सभी देशवासियों को अक्षय तृतीया की मंगलकामनाएं। शुभ कार्यों की सिद्धि से जुड़ा यह पावन पर्व कोरोना महामारी पर विजय के हमारे संकल्प को साकार करने की शक्ति प्रदान करे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his Akshaya Tritiya message said, may everyone enjoy unlimited happiness, good health and prosperity.

अक्षय तृतीया' की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



समृद्धि व सिद्धी का यह पर्व सभी के जीवन में अपार सुख, सौभाग्य और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आये, ऐसी कामना करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/NL2imKO6Pm — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 14, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in his Akshaya Tritiya, greetings appealed to people to stay home amid the pandemic and perform the rituals of the sacred day.

भगवान विष्णु और माँ लक्ष्मी से प्रार्थना है कि अक्षय तृतीया की यह पावन तिथि समस्त प्रदेशवासियों के लिए संपन्नता, उत्तम स्वास्थ्य, उन्नति और प्रसन्नता लेकर आए।



सभी से मेरी अपील है कि कोरोना के इस काल में पूजन कार्य घर पर रहकर ही संपन्न करें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 14, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished countrymen on Parshuram Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya.

भगवान परशुराम जयंती और अक्षय तृतीया के पावन अवसर पर समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। यह पावन पर्व आपके जीवन में समृद्धि, स्वास्थ्य एवं संकल्प शक्ति को मज़बूत करे, यही मेरी कामना है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 14, 2021

Rahul Gandhi tweeted his greetings on Akshaya Tritiya and Congress MP from Thiruvannanthapuram wrote on the microblogging site: ''Though not observed by many in South India, Akshaya Tritiya is significant not just as the birthday of Lord Parashurama but also as the date that, many believe, Ved Vyasa commenced dictating the Mahabharata to Ganeshji. May it be a blessed, auspicious day for the prosperity of all."

अक्षय तृतीया की आप सभी को शुभकामनाएँ। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 14, 2021

Though not observed by many in SouthIndia, #AkshayaTritiya is significant not just as the birthday of LordParashurama but also as the date that, many believe, VedVyasa commenced dictating the Mahabharata to Ganeshji. May it be a blessed, auspicious day for the prosperity of all. pic.twitter.com/eSF4QGFjYg — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 14, 2021

Akshaya Tritiya is a day when people engage in charitable work and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laskhmi. This is the day when Ved Vyasa recited Mahabharata to Sri Ganesha and Devi Ganga descended on earth. On this day, Lord Krishna gave his wealth to his friend Sudama who had come to him for help.