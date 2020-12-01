Akshay Kumar Meets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath In Mumbai

Akshay Kumar discussed his upcoming movie "Ram Setu" with Yogi Adityanath, sources said

Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is in Mumbai, and discussed his upcoming film "Ram Setu", sources said.

The actor met the chief minister for dinner at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai.

The film, which will be directed by Abhishek Sharma, aims to chronicle the story of the Ram Setu bridge.

Bollywood producer Rahul Mittra had earlier told new agency PTI that Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to meet a delegation of Bollywood filmmakers on Wednesday to discuss the future of the proposed film city in the state.

In September, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister had unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in Noida and rolled out an open offer to the film fraternity to come to the state for filmmaking.

Filmmakers including Subhash Ghai, Boney Kapoor, Rajkumar Santoshi, Sudhir Mishra, Ramesh Sippy, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Madhur Bhandarkar, Umesh Shukla, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur are part of the delegation invited for the meeting.

