Rahul Gandhi's 'X-Ray' Remark On Caste Census Draws A Jab From INDIA Ally

Congress did not conduct caste census after Independence, said Akhilesh Yadav. (File)

Cracks are now more prominent in the Opposition's INDIA alliance with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioning why the previous Congress-led governments did not conduct caste census when they were in power.

Mr Yadav's comment highlights the differences between the two parties that are part of the mega Opposition front seeking to put up a united fight against the BJP in next year's national elections.

The previous governments did not act on this due to their faulty policies, he told ANI in Satna in election-bound Madhya Pradesh and taunted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "X-ray" remark over the caste census demand.

At a rally yesterday, Mr Gandhi reiterated his call for caste census and termed the exercise an "X-ray" that would give details of various communities in the country. Asked about this, Mr Yadav said the Congress's demand for a caste census is a "miracle".

#WATCH | Satna, Madhya Pradesh: On Rahul Gandhi's statement, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "...Congress is the party which did not conduct caste census after independence... When all the parties in the Lok Sabha were demanding a caste census, they did not conduct a caste census.…

"X-ray was the need of that time. Now we have MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and CT (computed tomography) scan. The disease has now spread. If this problem was solved back then, such a gap wouldn't have existed in the society today," he said mocking Mr Gandhi.

"The biggest miracle is the Congress is also talking about caste census. Those who are talking about X-rays are the same people who stopped the caste census after Independence," he quipped.

Mr Yadav slammed the Congress for not conducting caste census after India attained independence. "When Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), Sharad Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and parties from South India raised the demand in Lok Sabha, the Congress refused to do it," he said.

"Why do they want to conduct caste census today? Because they know that their traditional vote bank is not with them. But the backward classes, Dalit, and adivasis know that they had betrayed them after Independence," he added.

Mr Yadav has been training his guns at the Congress lately and has also claimed that the grand old party does not want to ally with his outfit after their relations soured over seat-sharing for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh elections.

Last week, he said the Congress did not implement the Mandal Commission recommendations and had opposed the caste census. In another instance, he told a rally in Madhya Pradesh that neither Congress nor BJP have done anything for the poor and farmers when they were in power in the state.

However, despite the signs of strain, he told NDTV last month that his party was still a part of the INDIA bloc.