Akhilesh Yadav's Alliance With Uncle Shivpal Yadav Set To End: Sources

Akhilesh Yadav's "reunion" with uncle Shivpal Yadav is set to blow up again, just days after the Samajwadi Party lost the Uttar Pradesh election. Shivpal Yadav is set to break his alliance with the Samajwadi Party, sources say.

Shivpal Yadav, the younger brother of Akhilesh Yadav's father and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, has been upset with his nephew for weeks.

Shivpal Yadav's meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday has reinforced speculation that he is on the verge of a switch to the ruling BJP.

The fragile uncle-nephew bonhomie is at breaking point over growing difference between the Yadavs.

Shivpal Yadav reportedly met with Akhilesh Yadav on March 24 (last Thursday), just a day before Yogi Adityanath's second oath ceremony, and asked for a bigger role in the Samajwadi Party.

Sources say Akhilesh Yadav reminded his uncle that he was an ally, not a member of the Samajwadi Party.

That point was pressed home once before when Akhilesh Yadav called a meeting of his party MLAs but did not invite Shivpal Yadav.

When Shivpal Yadav questioned Akhilesh Yadav, he was told that a separate meeting of Samajwadi Party allies would be held soon.