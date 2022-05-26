Akhilesh Yadav's Party Names Ally Jayant Chaudhary For Rajya Sabha Polls

Sources say Akhilesh Yadav called Jayant Chaudhary to inform him about the party's decision.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has decided to choose ally Jayant Chaudhary as the party's third candidate for Rajya Sabha. There was speculation earlier that Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav was his likely choice for the upper house of parliament.

After reports yesterday that Dimple Yadav had snagged the slot, Jayant Chaudhary was reportedly upset.

Sources say Akhilesh Yadav called his Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ally this morning to inform him that he was the party's final choice for Rajya Sabha.