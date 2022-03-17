Akhilesh Yadav's Ally Jayant Chaudhary Speaks To NDTV Over Loss In UP Elections: Highlights

New Delhi:
In his first interview after the opposition alliance's defeat in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Akhilesh Yadav's ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary speaks with NDTV and talks about loss in polls.
Here are the highlights:
- Elections are complex to understand. Big mandate should be given to BJP and there is no doubt in that.
- Many positives in the outcome. We went through very tough period, but lot of work to be done.
- This election we went with a positive narrative. This is something that gave us lot of strength.
- We received credits for our positive campaign. We were able to combat polarisation (from Muzaffarnagar to Baghpat) where Hindu-Muslim polarisation did not work
- Politics is about idea, we believe our campaign was based on right set of ideas. But we could not take it to the people
- We were campaigning 24X7. I don't think it was a failure to connect. The cadres were unable to take it beyond our reach. There was anger against BJP and anti incumbency.
- Every election is different, politics is dynamic. There is no reason why people who voted for BJP today will not change.
- Even BJP has a lot of leaders, they make it about one man. We need to counter them. We need to target them over localised issues, national policy.
- For RLD, I have no baggage, I invite lot of younger people and women into our fold