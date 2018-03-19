Yogi Government Only Removed 'Samajwadi' From Schemes In One Year: Akhilesh Yadav

He said that deviating from the "real issues" was the character of the BJP and only the regional forces "can stop its march", according to a statement issued by his party.
The former chief minister, who was attending a programme organised by a news channel, said, "The government of Yogi Adityanath has spent its first year in office by removing the word 'Samajwadi' from various schemes."
"The BJP has divided the society in the name of religion and festivals. It has duped the people after making a number of promises in its election manifesto. Deviating from the real issues is the character of this party (BJP), and only the regional forces can stop its march," he said.
"The public is disenchanted with the BJP governments - both at the centre and in the state. This effect was seen in the outcome of the recently-held Lok Sabha byelections in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. The people have rejected the BJP and this will be visible in 2019," Mr Yadav said.