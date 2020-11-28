Will Oppose Bill On Religious Conversion In UP Assembly: Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party president also extended support to the farmers' protest (File)

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said his party will oppose the government's bill on religious conversion in the state assembly.

The state cabinet earlier this week approved the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 to curb forcible or "dishonest" religious conversions including those for the sake of marriage, which could land violators in jail for up to 10 years.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel gave assent to the ordinance on Saturday. Now, it will be presented in the state legislature for passage. Commenting on it, Akhilesh Yadav told reporters, "The Samajwadi Party is not in favour of any such law. We will oppose it (when it comes to the assembly)."

The government does not want to debate on more important issues due to which it brought the ordinance, he said, alleging that it is creating hatred and chasm in society.

The Samajwadi Party president also extended support to the farmers' protest against the Centre's farm laws.

"The betterment of farmers cannot be ensured through laws. It will happen only when the government comes forward and provides them with the right price of their produce," he said.

Mr Yadav alleged: "No other government has committed as many atrocities on farmers as this government is doing. This treatment is being meted out by those who had promised to double their income."

He also asked when the Centre is going to bring a law to double farmers' income and provide employment to the youth.

Questioning investment claims of the UP government, Akhilesh Yadav said it should also tell how it has fared in corruption and fake encounters.

"Fake cases are being lodged against political leaders," he alleged.