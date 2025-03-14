Advertisement
"Impractical Move": Akhilesh Yadav Questions CBSE Exam Schedule Post Holi

Akhilesh Yadav said reaching the exam centre will be challenging for students and worrisome for parents.

Read Time: 2 mins
"Impractical Move": Akhilesh Yadav Questions CBSE Exam Schedule Post Holi
Akhilesh Yadav criticised the schedule of CBSE exams immediately after Holi
Lucknow:

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday criticised the schedule of CBSE exams immediately after Holi, calling it an "impractical move" that would cause difficulties for students and parents.

In a post on X, Mr Yadav said, "Before deciding the CBSE board exam date right after Holi, the board should have thought four times.

"There are several cities across the country and the state where Holi celebrations continue for two days with colours and water. In such a situation, reaching the exam centre will be challenging for students and worrisome for parents."

He also took a swipe at the BJP government, alleging that while it meticulously calculates political strategies day-by-day, it fails to consider practical concerns of the people.

"The BJP government carefully plans each day and occasion for political gains, but when it comes to the real-life problems of people, it forgets the calendar," he said.

Mr Yadav said, "Parivaarwala kahe aaj ka, nahi chahiye BJP!" (The family man says today, BJP is not needed!).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

