An Akhilesh Yadav-Rajinikanth Hug After Actor Touched Yogi Adityanath Feet

Akhilesh Yadav: "We met in a personal capacity nine years ago, and have been friends since," he added.

A day after superstar Rajinikanth was seen touching Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's feet at his home in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party boss Akhilesh Yadav today tweeted a picture of him hugging the south Indian megastar. In what is being seen as a swipe at the saffron-clad Chief Minister, he posted a "when hearts meet" message along with the picture.

"People hug when hearts meet," he wrote, adding that he feels as happy meeting the superstar now as he did when he saw him on screen while studying engineering in Mysuru.

"We met in a personal capacity nine years ago, and have been friends since," he added.

जब दिल मिलते हैं तो लोग गले मिलते हैं।



मैसूर में इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई के दौरान पर्दे पर रजनीकांत जी को देखकर जितनी ख़ुशी होती थी वो आज भी बरकरार है। हम 9 साल पहले व्यक्तिगत रूप से मिले और तब से दोस्ती है… pic.twitter.com/e9KZrc5mNH — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 20, 2023

He posted another picture of them sharing a laugh, sitting side by side at his residence.

Rajinikanth met Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow on Saturday. The actor arrived in the city on Friday night for the screening of his film 'Jailer', which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya praised the actor for his acting skills and said, "I also got a chance to watch a film titled 'Jailer'. I have seen many of Rajinikanth's films, and he is such a talented actor that even though there is not much content in the film, still, with his performance, he elevates it."

'Jailer,' which released in theatres on August 10, is a box office hit. In India, the film's eight-day total collection stood at Rs 235.65 crore (as of August 17). The film was released in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.