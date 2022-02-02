Akhilesh Yadav's Next Move: Poll Ticket To Family Member Of BJP's Main Ally

Samajwadi Party gives poll ticket to the sister of Anupriya Patel, who heads Apna Dal, BJP's main ally

The Samajwadi Party today announced another list of three candidates, including Union Minister Anupriya Patel's sister Pallavi Patel, for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Pallavi Patel has been fielded from Sirathu seat of Kaushambi.

Besides Ms Patel, who will be challenging Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, the party has given a ticket to former BJP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who recently joined the Samajwadi Party from Fazilnagar seat of Kushinagar.

Samajwadi Party has also given a ticket to Abhishek Mishra, who contested the 2017 election from Lucknow North from Sarojini Nagar seat against BJP's Rajeshwar Singh.



