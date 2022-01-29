Akhilesh Yadav Does Not Feel Ashamed Of Lying, Says Amit Shah

Amit Shah addresseda BJP rally in Muzaffarnagar today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday took a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying that he does not feel ashamed of speaking lies and said that during his tenure, the SP fueled mafias and 'gundaraj'.

"Akhilesh Yadav does not even feel ashamed of lying. He speaks lies so loudly that someone might assume it to be true. He said the law and order situation is not right in UP," Mr Shah said while addressing 'Prabhavi Matdaata Samwad' in Muzaffarnagar ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

Highlighting the improved law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh during the tenure of the BJP, Shah said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, dacoity was reduced by 70 per cent, robbery has decreased by 69 per cent, murder has decreased by 30 per cent, kidnapping has decreased by 35 per cent and rape has decreased by more than 30 per cent.

Mr Shah also challenged Akhilesh Yadav to bring figures of law and order situation of the Samajwadi Party (SP) during its tenure in the state.

"Akhilesh babu, now you hold a press conference and tell what was the law and order situation in your government was. But you will not hold a press conference because you don't have any data to show," Shah said.

Slamming the Opposition, Mr Shah also said that BSP used to talk about caste, Congress talked about dynasty while Akhilesh Yadav talked about mafias and 'gundaraj'. However, the BJP has completed five years and there are no talks about caste, dynasty or mafia, but only of development, he said.

Shah also said that if BJP is voted to power, then under its governance UP will be the country's "no. 1 state."

A day after participating in similar public engagements in Uttarakhand on Friday, the Union Home Minister on Saturday met people in Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur, some key regions in Western Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.