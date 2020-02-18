'Withdraw My Security': Akhilesh Yadav To BJP After Alleged Death Threat

Akhilesh Yadav alleged he received threats from a BJP leader.

After claiming that he received threats from a BJP leader, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today dared the party to withdraw his security cover.

Mr Yadav had said he got threats after a man chanted "Jai Shri Ram" at a gathering that he was addressing.

"Just two days ago, a BJP leader has threatened me and now today, this man was trying to jump inside the security cordon. He would have taken my life. What action will you initiate against him and under which act you will book him," he had asked.

"I don't need security. I want to live free. This is not a matter of security. I want to ask how a local intelligence inspector came to my press conference. How can someone from outside come to programme in the party office"? Mr Yadav asked.

"Why was my NSG removed? The BJP have taken back my house and vehicle. They are free to take back my security also. I love to cycle alone. Now the time is coming whey cycle is going to run fast," he said.

Samajwadi Party leaders had raised the issue of Mr Yadav's security in the state assembly on Monday.

Responding to their concerns, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna had Mr Yadav has been provided ''Z-Plus'' category security which comprises 182 security personnel.