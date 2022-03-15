Akhilesh Yadav Claims His Party Won 304 Seats In UP Polls. Explains How

Akhilesh Yadav's party lost the polls to Yogi Adityanath-led BJP in UP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed that the SP-led alliance had got 51.5 per cent of the postal ballots in the recent UP Assembly election, and that it won 304 seats on this basis.

"The SP-alliance got 51.5 per cent of the postal ballot votes, which means that the SP registered victory on 304 seats,” he said in a Hindi tweet.

“This is telling the truth about the victory of the SP-led alliance in the election. Thanks to every government employee, teacher and voter, who cast their postal ballot.

"The ruling party should know that deceit does not give any strength," said Mr Yadav, targeting BJP, which won the election with 255 seats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)