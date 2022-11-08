Akhilesh Yadav Surrounded By 'Sycophants', Says His Uncle Shivpal Yadav

Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav had come together during the UP assembly polls in March

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia president Shivpal Singh Yadav on Tuesday said that his nephew and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is "surrounded by sycophants." His comments assume significance as it comes amid speculation about thaw in their ties after the death of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Talking to media persons at a private programme here, PSP-L chief said ,"He (Akhilesh) is surrounded by sycophants who believe in mere flattering."

About contesting elections together with Samajwadi Party, Singh said, "Our Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party is the real SP and there is no greedy person with us. We stay away from the greedy people." Regarding the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat which fell vacant after the death of party founder Mulayam Singh on October 10, he said, " We are still thinking that we'll contest alone or with the SP. Whatever decision will be taken will be in-front of everyone soon."

Bonding between Shivpal Singh and Akhilesh Yadav during rituals related to the SP patriarch's last rites, had triggered speculation about the "chacha-bhatija" (uncle and nephew) joining hands again.

On the candidature of grandson Tej Pratap from the Mainpuri seat, Shivpal said, "Let the name be announced by the SP first and we'll see afterwards." The PSP-L chief, however, maintained silence over the candidature of Aparna Yadav, Mulayam's younger daughter-in-law, from the seat. She is presently in the BJP.

Earlier, Shivpal was given a warm welcome in Gorakhpur by the party workers and office bearers.

Shivpal and Akhilesh had come together during the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in March to take on the BJP. But after the elections, the relationship saw a dip and they again parted ways.

There was a speculation that the uncle and nephew would campaign for the SP candidate for the November 3 Gola Gokarannath bypoll, but this did not happen. Shivpal Singh was not in the SP list of star campaigners for the polls. SP lost the seat.

In the March assembly polls, though Shivpal was elected once again from his traditional Jaswant Nagar constituency on the SP's symbol, he was not called for the Samajwadi Party meeting following the elections.

Shivpal had supported the BJP candidate Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential election, and was seen in the company of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on many occasions.

