Akhil Gogoi Expelled From Assam Assembly For Interrupting Himanta Sarma's Speech

Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi was expelled from the Assam Legislative Assembly for the remainder of the day during the ongoing Budget Session after repeatedly interrupting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's speech on the Assam Budget 2026-27.

Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass ordered Gogoi's suspension after he questioned the Chief Minister over Assam's ranking in the Multidimensional Poverty Index during the discussion in the House. Following his expulsion, Gogoi staged a protest outside the Assembly wearing a black scarf.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi alleged that he was removed from the House after challenging the Chief Minister's claims on poverty reduction."I was expelled from the Assembly for the whole day because I questioned the Chief Minister about Assam's position in the Multidimensional Poverty Index. I pointed out that according to the NITI Aayog report, Assam ranks among the states with the highest multidimensional poverty. I said poverty cannot be eliminated only through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT); it requires a proper budget and long-term planning. After I raised these issues, the Chief Minister asked the Speaker to take action against me, and I was expelled for the day," Gogoi said.

After leaving the Assembly, the Sivasagar MLA wore a black scarf as a mark of protest against the Speaker's decision.

Reacting to the recent police encounter in Bihar, Gogoi strongly criticised what he described as "fake encounters" and alleged that extrajudicial killings had become a pattern under BJP governments."Fake encounters and extrajudicial killings are a feature of BJP governments. This started in Uttar Pradesh, spread to Assam, and is now being seen in Bihar and other states. Such actions violate the Constitution and the rule of law. The judiciary-not the police-must decide guilt and punishment," he said.

Gogoi further claimed that 81 people had been killed in police encounters in Assam and hundreds more had suffered injuries. He appealed to the Supreme Court to intervene and ensure accountability in cases of alleged extrajudicial killings across the country.