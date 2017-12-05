Akash Missile Successfully Tested With Home-Made Radio Frequency Seeker

India's indigenous surface-to-air missile Akash was successfully test fired on Tuesday, for the first time with a home-made radio frequency seeker, an official said. The missile can target aircrafts flying at 18 km altitude and has a range of 30 km.Akash missile was successfully launched from the Launch Complex-III at Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha around 1:40 PM. "The radars, telemetry and electro-optical systems along the coast have tracked and monitored all the health parameters of the missile."With this success, India has achieved the capability of making any type of surface-to-air missile," the statement said.The launch operations were witnessed by the Director General (Missiles) in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Scientific Adviser to Defence Minister, G. Satheesh Reddy; Director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), M.S.R. Prasad; Programme Director G. Chandra Mouli; Director Integrated Test Range (ITR) B.K. Das and other top DRDO scientists.This missile is being inducted into the army as Short Range Surface to Air Missile (SRSAM).