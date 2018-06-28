Akash Ambani And Shloka Mehta's Mehndi. Priyanka Chopra Shares Photo

Priyanka Chopra also congratulated the couple while posted the picture on Instagram.

With wedding bells right around the corner, the Mehendi ceremony of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani and his fiancee Shloka Mehta was held at the Ambani residence in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. The event was graced by several well-known faces, including actress Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka, who is in news for her rumored affair with American singer Nick Jonas, donned a white saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani for the occasion. The actress later took to social media to congratulate the couple. "Congratulations Akash and Shloka! Such a beautiful ceremony. Mehendi hai rachne wali. Love you both. Pre, pre engagement party," Priyanka wrote and posted a picture of herself with the couple on Instagram.

Photographs of the couple from the ceremony have been floating all over social media. While Shloka opted for a navy blue and creamlehenga laced with heavy embroidery, Akash chose to don a simple white kurta. Shloka completed her look with round earnings and pink lip shade.

Bride-to-be Shloka opted for a navy blue and cream lehenga laced with heavy embroidery

The event was also attended by other Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar and Kiran Rao among others.

The engagement ceremony of the couple is to be held on Saturday, the invitations for which were sent out in the first week of June.

The Ambanis had visited the Siddhivinayak temple after they announced the wedding plans of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta over two months ago. Soon after, images of Akash Ambani getting engaged to Shloka Mehta created buzz on social media.

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta and Mona Mehta and heads the family-run Rosy Blue Diamonds. The engagement ceremony is expected to be attended by big names in the country.