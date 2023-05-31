Akash Ambani And Shloka Mehta Become Parents Again, Welcome Baby Girl

The couple had their first child Prithvi in December 2020.

Akash Ambani, the elder son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and his wife Shloka Mehta embraced parenthood for the second time as they welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday, PTI reported. The couple had their first child Prithvi Akash Ambani in December 2020.

Dhanraj Nathwani, a friend of the Ambani children and son of family confidant and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, took to Twitter to announce the birth of the girl child.

''Heartiest congratulations to Akash and Shloka Ambani on the joyous arrival of their little princess! May this precious blessing bring immense happiness and love to your lives,'' Mr. Nathwani wrote.

Shloka Mehta was last spotted at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai and was accompanied by husband Akash Ambani, father-in-law Mukesh Ambani, and son Prithvi.

Notably, Ms. Mehta announced her second pregnancy during the grand opening celebrations of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in April. At the event, she was seen flaunting her baby bump.

On the second day of the extravaganza, she was dressed in a beautiful lehenga with elaborate embroidery and a blouse with a halter neckline. Celebrity makeup artist Puneet B Saini, who dolled her up for the second day of the event shared her pictures on Instagram.

Earlier, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani delivered her twin babies in 2022.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta got married in March 2019 in a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The couple, who studied together at the school run by the Ambani family, promised to respect and cherish each other as they took their wedding vows.

A host of A-listers - Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, musician Anu Malik, Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shilpa Shetty were among the celebrities on the guest list.

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta.

Notably, Mukesh Ambani has three children - twins Akash and Isha, and younger son Anant. All are now involved with his oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate. While Akash looks after the telecom business, Isha is involved with the retail venture. Anant is looking after the new energy vertical.



