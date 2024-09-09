Akasa Air Passenger Complains Of Expired Food Packets, Airline Responds

"We are in touch with the passenger concerned," Akasa Air said (Representational)

An Akasa Air passenger has complained that the airline allegedly served expired food packets to passengers onboard a Gorakhpur-Bengaluru flight on Saturday, following which the airline said it is undertaking a detailed probe into the incident.

After the passenger took to social media to air the grievance, the airline admitted that a few passengers were "inadvertently served refreshments that did not meet our quality standards" and expressed regret over the incident.

In a statement on Sunday, the airline said it is aware of and fully acknowledges the concern raised by a passenger, who was on flight QP 1883 from Gorakhpur to Bengaluru, regarding pre-packaged refreshments served.

"Upon preliminary investigation, it was found that a few passengers were inadvertently served refreshments that did not meet our quality standards.

"We are in touch with the passenger concerned and are undertaking a detailed investigation with a view to ensuring that such incidents do not occur in the future," the airline said, regretting the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

