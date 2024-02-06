Ajit Pawar's Faction Named Real NCP In Setback For Sharad Pawar

In a setback for veteran political leader Sharad Pawar, the Election Commission has named the faction of the Nationalist Congress Party led by his nephew Ajit Pawar the "real" party. Since Ajit Pawar has the bigger chunk of the MLAs in the assembly, the Election Commission has decided to give the party and its symbol to Ajit Pawar, sources said.

Sharad Pawar has been asked to choose a name for his faction in view of the coming Rajya Sabha election. They have been asked to convey the name and symbol of their faction to the poll body by 3 pm on February 7.