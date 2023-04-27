Ajit Pawar's Cryptic Message About Sharad Pawar, Inspired By Raj Thackeray

There is political speculation about Ajit Pawar leaving the NCP. (File Photo)

Nationalist Congress Party or NCP leader Ajit Pawar today said he would "pay attention" to his uncle, party supremo Sharad Pawar, the same way Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray paid to his (Bal Thackeray).

Ajit Pawar's retort came in response to Uddhav Thackeray's 'advice' to him in an interview, conducted by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and NCP MP Amol Kolhe.

Uddhav Thackeray said that Ajit Pawar should pay his uncle the same kind of attention he pays outside.

Asked by reporters in Mumbai about the remark, Ajit Pawar said, "The way Raj Thackeray paid attention to his own uncle (Bal Thackeray), I will also pay attention to my uncle (Sharad Pawar)."

Notably, the MNS chief parted ways with his uncle, Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, in 2006 to start his own outfit.



